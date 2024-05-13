Nurses at Ascension Saint Joseph Hospital in Joliet reach tentative deal after strike

Nurses at Joliet's only hospital are on strike, once again.

JOLIET, Ill. (WLS) -- A tentative agreement has been reached between Ascension Saint Joseph in Joliet and its nurses.

Union nurses told ABC7 they're reviewing the proposal.

The nurses have gone on strike three times since last July, asking for higher wages and more staffing.

Back in February, Ascension said it made its best and final offer.

