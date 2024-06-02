Joliet shooting: 3 shot, 1 fatally, through window of south suburban home, police say

JOLIET, Ill. (WLS) -- Three people were shot, one fatally, at a south suburban home on Saturday night, police said.

Joliet police responded to a home in the 400-block of Krakar Avenue just after 11 p.m. There, they found two gunshot victims in the front living room.

A 23-year-old man, who had been hot in his head, was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 27-year-old man, who suffered a non-life-threatening graze wound to his head, was transported to Silver Cross Hospital, where he was treated and released.

Another man, 20, suffered four gunshot wounds to his body, officers learned while securing the scene. A private vehicle took him to Silver Cross Hospital in stable condition.

Police believe the gunfire came from outside the home and struck all three victims in the front living room. Officers found more than 25 spent shell casings at the scene.

Police said there is no known threat to the community.

Police asked anyone with information to call the Joliet Police Department Investigation Division at 815-724-3020. You can also contact Will County Crime Stoppers at 800-323-6734 or online at https://crimestoppersofwillcounty.org/ to remain anonymous.