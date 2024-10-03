4th suspect charged in 2021 Joliet Halloween party shooting that killed 3, injured 11

Two brothers and a third Joliet man have been charged in a 2021 Will County Halloween shooting that left 2 dead and a dozen hurt.

WILL COUNTY, Ill. (WLS) -- A fourth suspect is now facing charges nearly three years after a deadly mass shooting at a suburban backyard Halloween party, the Will County Sheriff's Office announced Thursday.

The suspect, 21-year-old David Grijalva, was arrested Thursday at his workplace in Channahon. He has been charged in connection to a shooting at a Joliet Township Halloween party that killed three people and injured 11 others in 2021.

The shooting happened around 12:39 a.m. October 31st, 2021, at a Halloween party located near East Jackson Street and Walnut Street in Joliet Township, police said. Nearly 200 costumed party guests were seen fleeing from the area after the shooting.

More law enforcement officials arrived and saw multiple people who had been shot in the backyard and at nearby houses. More shots were heard while first responders were treating those who had been wounded, police said.

Two victims, 22-year-old Holly Mathews and 22-year-old Jonathan Ceballos, were pronounced dead at the scene. The intended target, Sergio Hernandez, was paralyzed in the shooting and died from his injuries nearly a year later, authorities said.

The incident left at least 11 other people injured.

Grijalva is now facing 18 criminal charges, including First-Degree Murder, the Will County Sheriff's Office said.

Three other people were previously charged in connection with the shooting, Joskar S. Ramos, 18, of Joliet; Thomas Lopez, 21, of Joliet; and Jeremy Lopez, 19, of Lockport Township.

"This was a true team effort by everyone at the Will County Sheriff's Office that helped play a part in this investigation," Sheriff Mike Kelley said in a news release. "This tragic incident could not have been solved without the help of the public, so I want to thank those that came forward with information. Every member within the Criminal Investigations Division at the Will County Sheriff's Office have worked tirelessly for months, in conjunction with the State's Attorney's Office to help bring these thugs to justice. Now that these criminals are behind bars, Will County is now safer than it was the day before." Those words were true then, and they are true now. The fourth suspect, David A. Grijalva, is now being held accountable for his alleged actions on that October night."

Grijalva remains in custody at the Will County Adult Detention Facility until his next court appearance.