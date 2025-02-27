Suspect waives right to testify in Will County stabbing, hate crime trial; closing expected soon

Inside a Will County courtroom Wednesday, the ex-wife of a man accused of murder testified for the prosecution.

Inside a Will County courtroom Wednesday, the ex-wife of a man accused of murder testified for the prosecution.

Inside a Will County courtroom Wednesday, the ex-wife of a man accused of murder testified for the prosecution.

Inside a Will County courtroom Wednesday, the ex-wife of a man accused of murder testified for the prosecution.

JOLIET, Ill. (WLS) -- The suspect in a 2023 fatal stabbing and alleged hate crime attack in the south suburbs waived his right to testify Thursday.

Joseph Czuba's defense attorneys called two other witnesses Thursday before resting their case.

The prosecution also rested, after calling several witnesses, including the mother of a 6-year-old boy killed in the attack and Czuba's ex-wife.

Closing arguments are expected soon.

Czuba is on trial for murder, attempted murder and hate crimes.

Prosecutors contend he stabbed the mother and son who had been renting two rooms in their unincorporated Plainfield home, killing the boy, 6-year-old Wadee Alfayoumi on Oct. 14, 2023.

Czuba has pleaded not guilty.

The trial is expected to last one week.

The video in the player above is from an earlier report.