Man sentenced nearly 50 years in burning death of Chicago's 'Walking Man'

We have a sad update to share this morning about Chicago's "Walking Man."

Chicago's 'Walking Man' dies 7 months after downtown attack We have a sad update to share this morning about Chicago's "Walking Man."

Chicago's 'Walking Man' dies 7 months after downtown attack We have a sad update to share this morning about Chicago's "Walking Man."

Chicago's 'Walking Man' dies 7 months after downtown attack We have a sad update to share this morning about Chicago's "Walking Man."

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The man charged in the death of Joseph Kromelis, the famed "Walking Man" of downtown Chicago, pleaded guilty Thursday as part of a plea deal.

Joseph Guardia was sentenced to 47 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections, with credit for the 881 days he was already in jail.

Kromelis died nearly seven months after Guardia set him on fire in 2022.

The 75-year-old Kromelis was a familiar face in downtown Chicago.

He earned the nickname the "Walking Man" because he was often seen roaming the area on foot.

Melrose Park man arrested for allegedly setting Chicago's 'Walking Man' on fire while asleep: CPD

In May of 2022, he was critically injured while he slept on the ground at Kinzie Street and Lower Wabash Avenue.

Guardia doused him with a flammable liquid and lit him on fire.

RELATED | Chicago's 'Walking Man' lit on fire while sleeping on street downtown, police source says

Guardia was charged with attempted murder and arson after the attack.

He also has an aggravated battery case against a police officer charge against him.

That case was filed in February 2024.

The video in the player above is from an earlier report.