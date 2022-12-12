Chicago's 'Walking Man' dies 7 months after being set on fire downtown

Joseph Kromelis, the famed "Walking Man" of Chicago, has been discharged to a rehab facility nearly 4 months after he was set on fire downtown.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Joseph Kromelis - the famed "Walking Man" of downtown Chicago has died nearly seven months after an attacker set him on fire, the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office said Sunday.

The 75-year-old Kromelis was a familiar face in downtown Chicago.

The video featured is from a previous report.

He earned the nickname the "Walking Man" because he was often seen roaming the area on foot.

Melrose Park man arrested for allegedly setting Chicago's 'Walking Man' on fire while asleep: CPD

In May he was critically injured while he slept on the ground at Kinzie Street and Lower Wabash Avenue.

Someone doused him with a flammable liquid and lit him on fire.

RELATED | Chicago's 'Walking Man' lit on fire while sleeping on street downtown, police source says

Joseph Guardia was charged with attempted murder and arson after the attack.