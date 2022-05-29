attempted murder

Melrose Park man arrested for allegedly setting Chicago's 'Walking Man' on fire while asleep: CPD

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

Chicago's 'Walking Man' lit on fire while sleeping on street: source

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 27-year-old man has been arrested after allegedly setting a 75-year-old homeless man on fire in downtown Chicago last week.

The video featured is from a previous report.

Joseph Guardia, of Melrose Park, was arrested and charged with attempted murder and arson, Chicago police announced Sunday.

Multiple reports say the victim, Joseph Kromelis, is a well-known member of the city's homeless community and is often seen roaming with downtown area. Many have nicknamed him "Walking Man."



Police said Guardia is the man who allegedly doused Kromelis in flammable liquid and lit him on fire early Wednesday morning as he was lying on the ground at the intersection of Kinzie and Lower Wabash.

Kromelis suffered burns to nearly half his body and was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where he is listed in critical condition.

A security officer from a nearby building used a fire extinguisher to put the fire out.

A Surveillance image released by police showed a man running from the scene west on Kinzie.

Chicago police are looking for this person wanted for setting a homeless man on fire while he slept in downtown Chicago Wednesday morning.



Advocates for the homeless say living on the street can be dangerous.

"This is really not the first or second time something unfortunate like this has happened," said Ali Simmons, with Chicago Coalition for the Homeless.

In May 2016, Kromelis was attacked by someone wielding a bat. He recovered after weeks in the hospital.

Activists say many more crimes against the homeless go unreported.

"We are dealing with things now, with our Texas families. We lost kids. And you have the nerve to set a homeless man on fire. How can you live with yourself?" said Michael Airhart, with Taste for the Homeless.

A $1,000 reward was offered by both Michael Airhart and Andrew Holmes for information leading to an arrest in this case.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagoriver northmelrose parkarrestattempted murderfirearson
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ATTEMPTED MURDER
Men charged after attempting to set baby on fire: police
Mother charged with killing son, 8, amid Russia fears: prosecutors
Waukegan police chief issues apology to wrongfully arrested teen
Police offered teen food to confess to crime he didn't commit: lawyer
TOP STORIES
IL Rep. Adam Kinzinger says he's 'open' to AR-15 ban
5 shot near elementary school, including teen girl, Chicago police say
NWS warns of unsafe swimming, boating conditions in Chicago area
23 shot, 5 fatally, in Memorial Day weekend shooting, police say
DOJ to review law enforcement's response to Uvalde shooting
Body found off suburban coast ID'd a missing UIC student
14 injured, 1 critically in suburban boat explosion: authorities
Show More
Nancy Pelosi's husband Paul arrested for DUI in CA
Parole recommended for Manson follower Patricia Krenwinkel
Pres. Biden, first lady visit TX to honor victims of school shooting
Texas school shooter was in classroom for 77 minutes
Chicago Weather: Windy, warm Sunday
More TOP STORIES News