Suburban man accused of concealing ex-girlfriend's death fails to show up to court; warrant issued

ELK GROVE VILLAGE, Ill. (WLS) -- An arrest warrant has been issued for a man accused of concealing the death of his ex-girlfriend in the north suburbs after he did not show up for his court date this week, court documents show.

Juan Pio Toto is facing "concealment of death" charges after his former girlfriend's body was found in Busse Woods back in November.

Atalia Martinez, 23, was found dead on Nov. 9. She had been missing from Mount Prospect.

Mount Prospect police said her ex-boyfriend, Pio Toto, told them that he and Martinez had an argument, and that Martinez fell and hit her head. He then allegedly drove to a wooded area and left Martinez's body there.

Court documents show that Pio Toto failed to show up in court this week, and a warrant for his arrest has been issued.

