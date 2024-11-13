Man charged after ex-girlfriend's body found in Busse Woods: Mount Prospect police

Man charged after ex-girlfriend's body found in suburban woods: police Juan Pio Toto has been charged in a Busse Woods death investigation. His ex-girlfriend, Atalia Martinez, was found dead in Elk Grove Village, IL.

ELK GROVE VILLAGE, Ill. (WLS) -- A man has been charged after his former girlfriend's body was found in a suburban forest preserve.

Atalia Martinez, 23, was found dead on Saturday in Busse Woods. She had been missing from Mount Prospect.

Mount Prospect police say her ex-boyfriend, Juan Pio Toto, told them that he and Martinez had an argument, and that Martinez fell and hit her head.

He then allegedly drove to a wooded area and left Martinez's body there.

Pio Toto is charged with "concealment of death."

