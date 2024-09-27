Henyard made appointments without seeking approval from Board of Trustees

Judge blocks Dolton mayor's new police chief, village admin. appointments; Henyard to appeal

A judge blocked the Dolton mayor's new police chief, village administrator and attorney appointments; Tiffany Henyard has said she will appeal.

DOLTON, Ill. (WLS) -- The south suburban Dolton Board of Trustees opposed to Mayor Tiffany Henyard have had a legal victory.

A judge granted a temporary restraining order, blocking the mayor's recent appointments of a new police chief, village administrator and village attorney.

Mayor Henyard made those appointments without seeking approval from the board.

The judge's decision means Keith Freeman is immediately reinstated as village administrator.

An attorney for Mayor Henyard said Thursday the trustees are trying to "hijack the mayor's office through false statements," saying Henyard will appeal.

Thornton Township trustees on Wednesday approved a motion to audit Freeman's credit card during another heated meeting.

Henyard is also Thornton Township supervisor.