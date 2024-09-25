Tensions continue between Supervisor Tiffany Henyard, trustees during heated Thornton Twp meeting

THORNTON TOWNSHIP, Ill. (WLS) -- The tension in Thornton Township continued between Supervisor Tiffany Henyard and trustees during a meeting Tuesday night.

the township is still operating without a budget. Trustees did approve a three-year audit of the township during Tuesday night's meeting.

Initially, Henyard pushed for an audit of all township departments over the last decade.

Trustees also approved a motion to audit former administrator Keith Freeman's credit card - along with Trustee Carmen Carlisle's use of that card.

Carlisle said she has no problem speaking to investigators about the spending she made for the township and on behalf of Henyard.

She also called for Lori Lightfoot to investigate spending similar to the investigation in Dolton where Henyard serves as mayor.

ABC7 did reach out to former administrator Keith Freeman for comment on the approved audit of his credit card but have not heard back.

