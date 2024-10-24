Coroner to provide update on woman's skull found inside Batavia home in 1978

The Kane County Coroner is trying to raise $7,500 to identify a skull found in the wall of a home in Batavia in 1978.

KANE COUNTY, Ill. (WLS) -- The Kane County Coroner is set to provide on update on a four-decade old case on Thursday.

The skull was discovered in the wall of a home in Batavia during a renovation project. Testing done at the time determined the skull belonged to a woman in her 20s. Tests also found it had been in the wall for decades.

Last December, the coroner was raising money in hopes to get DNA testing done to identify the woman.

Ten months later, the coroner said the DNA technology has helped them identify the woman using forensic genetic genealogy.

A press conference is set for 10 a.m. Thursday.

