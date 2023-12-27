Kane County Coroner raising money to identify woman's skull found in Batavia home in 1978

The Kane County Coroner is trying to raise $7,500 to identify a skull found in the wall of a home in Batavia in 1978.

The Kane County Coroner is trying to raise $7,500 to identify a skull found in the wall of a home in Batavia in 1978.

The Kane County Coroner is trying to raise $7,500 to identify a skull found in the wall of a home in Batavia in 1978.

The Kane County Coroner is trying to raise $7,500 to identify a skull found in the wall of a home in Batavia in 1978.

KANE COUNTY, Ill. (WLS) -- The Kane County Coroner is trying to raise $7,500 to identify a skull found in 1978.

The skull was discovered in the wall of a home in Batavia during a renovation project. Testing done at the time determined the skull belonged to a woman in her 20s. Tests also found it had been in the wall for decades.

The coroner is hoping new technology can finally identify the woman through DNA, as it has in other cold cases around the country.

The coroner launched a crowdfunding effort to raise money for the DNA testing.