Vigil held for 16-year-old girl killed at park on West Side; Chicago police investigating

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Loved ones held a vigil Sunday for a 16-year-old girl who was killed last week at a park on the West Side.

Family members identified the victim as 16-year-old Kaylah Love.

Love's body was found around 4:50 p.m. last Monday at Horan Park in the 3000 block of West Van Buren Street in East Garfield Park, Chicago police said.

The Cook County Medical Examiner determined her death to be a homicide, with the cause being multiple injuries from an assault.

A vigil was held for Love on Sunday afternoon at the park where she was found dead.

Chicago police continue to investigate the teen's death.

No further information was immediately.

A full report on the vigil will air on Eyewitness News at 10 p.m. on ABC7.