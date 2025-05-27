Death of 2-month-old Chicago baby ruled homicide; family offering $5K reward

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 2-month-old baby was killed on Chicago's South Side, according to officials.

Chicago police said the baby boy was found unresponsive inside a home 200-block of W. 106th Street. The family took him to Roseland Hospital where he was pronounced dead on April 26.

The baby was identified as Kayson A. Flowers by the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office.

The medical examiner said Flowers had multiple injuries, signs of child abuse and ruled his death a homicide.

Nearly a month after his death, his family along with Roseland Christian Ministries are offering a $5,000 reward for any information leading to an arrest and conviction.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Chicago police.

A vigil will be held on Tuesday at 5 p.m. at 10858 S. Michigan Avenue.

Chicago police said they are conducting a death investigation.

