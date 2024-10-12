KeKe Palmer, Larenz Tate and Beyoncé's father, Matthew Knowles, give free money advice to Chicagoans

CHICAGO (WLS) -- KeKe Palmer, Larenz Tate and Matthew Knowles, the father of Beyoncé, were in town to give Chicagoans free money advice on Saturday.

The Wealth Building Summit took place at the University of Illinois Chicago Forum.

The goal is to show Chicagoans how to build and sustain their finances.

ABC7's Samantha Chatman was one of the emcees. She caught up with Robbins native KeKe Palmer exclusively. She is always glad to come back home.

City Treasurer Melissa Conyears Ervin hosted the wealth summit. It has become a popular event that draws thousands of people each year.