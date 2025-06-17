Federal prosecutors say R. Kelly's murder plot claim 'deeply unserious' in response to release bid

The singer's lawyers claim there is an effort to kill Kelly to cover up government misconduct.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Federal prosecutors are rejecting R. Kelly's bid to be released from prison because of an alleged plot to assassinate him.

The former superstar singer is serving a 30-year sentence for racketeering and sex crimes, along with a 20-year sentence for a child pornography conviction in Chicago.

He now says prison officials hired someone to murder him to cover up government misconduct.

Prosecutors say that claim is "deeply unserious" and "repugnant." They say the judge does not have jurisdiction to release him.

A hearing is set for Friday.

Kelly is seeking a presidential pardon.

"We are engaged in conversations with multiple persons close to the White House and to President Trump," a statement from his lawyers read in part. "My client does not have the luxury to wait for vindication from the Courts that will follow the exposure of the corruption at the heart of his prosecutions."

Kelly is currently being held in a federal prison in North Carolina.