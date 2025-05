Minooka ambulance overturns after crash in Kendall County

MINOOKA, Ill. (WLS) -- A Minooka ambulance appeared to be rolled over onto its side after a crash Friday in Kendall County.

The crash happened at Ridge and Wildy, Minooka police said.

The Kendall County Sheriff's Office could be seen responding to the crash.

It was not yet known if there were any injuries.

No further information was immediately available.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.