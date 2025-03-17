Security guard charged in woman's Stone Park nightclub shooting death: police

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A security guard has been charged in a deadly Stone Park nightclub shooting that happened earlier this month, police said.

Kevin Henley Jr., 35, was working security at the Mansion Live Nightclub on Saturday, March 8.

The family of 21-year-old Chicago resident Zulma Daniela Calderon Pacheco says she was having fun with her boyfriend and cousins when a fight broke out at the club.

Stone Park police say Henley out a gun and fired, killing Zulma. The medical examiner has ruled her death a homicide.

Henley is charged with involuntary manslaughter and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and will appear in court on Tuesday.