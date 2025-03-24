Child almost hit by car while getting off school bus; driver arrested, police say

A child is okay after almost being hit by a driver in West Virginia.

A man was arrested after video allegedly shows him illegally passing a school bus and nearly hitting a child.

The shocking moment was caught on camera by the dashcam on the school bus in Saint Albans, West Virginia.

A child was walking toward the sidewalk when a white Lincoln sedan speeds and passes the school bus, missing the child by inches, according to the Kanawha County Sheriff's Office.

Kevin W. Webster was identified as the driver and is facing multiple charges for drinking under the influence, passing a school bus and reckless driving, according to local authorities.

Officials added that no injuries were reported.

