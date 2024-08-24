Kimball-bound CTA Brown Line trains will bypass Western through late September

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Kimball-bound CTA Brown Line trains are bypassing the Western stop from Friday night through September 20.

The station is undergoing renovations, so trains will not stop there between 10 p.m. Friday, August 23 and 10 p.m. Friday, September 20.

Riders should allow extra travel time.

If you are trying to take Kimball-bound service from the Western Brown Line stop, CTA says you should board a Loop-bound train to Damen, then transfer to a Kimball-bound train.

For Kimbal-bound service to the Western Brown Line station, CTA says you should take a Kimball-bound train to Rockwell and then transfer to a Loop-bound train.

