Knife recovered from scene of CPD-involved shooting in Mount Greenwood, COPA says

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Civilian Office of Police Accountability says a knife was recovered from the scene of a shooting involving Chicago police.

The shooting happened last week near 110th and South Millard in Mount Greenwood.

Police say they responded to a 911 call from a man inside the home, who was reportedly making threats against his family.

When officers arrived, they say they found a man sitting in a second-floor window.

Police say officers tried to de-escalate the situation and told the man to keep his hands visible before an officer shot him.

Right now, he's recovering from surgery and is expected to be OK.

COPA will release bodycam footage from the shooting within 60 days.