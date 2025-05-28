24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
102-year-old among 3 found shot to death inside Indiana home, officials say

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Wednesday, May 28, 2025 1:34PM
LA PORTE CO., Ind. (WLS) -- Three people were found shot to death inside a home in Northwest Indiana, according to the La Porte County Sheriff's Office.

On Sunday, officers responded to a welfare check at a home in the 5600 west block of CR 250 North.

Deputies found three people dead inside the home.

The victims were identified as Harriet Kowalski, 102, Leonard Ciastko, 75, and Linda Ciastko, 73, according to the La Porte County Coroner.

All three victims were found with gunshot wounds to the head, the coroner told ABC South Bend affiliate WBND.

Local officials said there is no threat to the public.

