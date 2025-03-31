Police shoot, kill suspect in La Salle standoff

LA SALLE, Ill. (WLS) -- A suspect was shot and killed by police on Sunday afternoon after a standoff in the south suburbs.

The incident happened in the 600-block of Chartres Street in La Salle, police said.

At about 1:47 p.m., police from La Salle and Peru responded to reports of a person with suicidal thoughts with a gun. When officers arrived, the person ran out the building, fired a gun in the air, and ran back inside, police said.

La Salle police then closed the area and evacuated nearby buildings and homes. Officers also requested the power company to disable electricity to the building where the suspect was.

For about an hour-and-a-half, police said officers attempted to deescalate the situation. However, the suspect "repeatedly exited the building with the firearm," police said.

The suspect also fired the gun out a window at one point, police said.

At about 4 p.m., the suspect ran out the building, and allegedly pointed a handgun toward police.

Officers then shot and killed the suspect.

No identifying information on the suspect has been released.

La Salle police said earlier in the day the suspect crashed a car into a building in the 600-block of First Street.

Illinois State Police are conducting an independent investigation.

No one else was injured in the incident.

If you or someone you know may be experiencing a mental health crisis, call or text the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988.