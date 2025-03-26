Lady Gaga to bring The MAYHEM Ball tour to Chicago

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Lady Gaga is making a comeback to a Chicago stage this fall!

After dedicating time to her acting career, Gaga announced dates for The MAYHEM Ball tour.

The tour will make stops across North America, Europe and the UK.

Gaga will visit her fans, known as "Little Monsters," on September 15 and 17 at the United Center.

The pop-star recently released her new album MAYHEM including songs "Abracadabra," "Die With A Smile" with Bruno Mars and "Killah."

Lady Gaga appears at the 67th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Feb. 2, 2025. Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File

Pre-sale begins April 2, general sale begins April 3 at noon. Click here for more information on tickets.

The tour will make its first stop in Mexico City on April 26.