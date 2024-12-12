Thousands of worshippers brave cold at Shrine of Our Lady of Guadalupe in Des Plaines

Thousands celebrating the Feast of Our Lady of Guadalupe braved the cold a the shrine in De Plaines.

DES PLAINES, Ill. (WLS) -- Thousands of faithful have been braving the brutal cold all night the Shrine of Our Lady of Guadalupe and even more are on the way.

They have been flowing into a Des Plaines' shrine for the Feast of Our Lady of Guadalupe.

The frigid temperatures have not deterred these faithful for the annual Feast of Our Lady of Guadalupe honoring Jesus' mother Mary.

This is a sacred and holy ritual for thousands of people across the country and around the world.

Catholic worshippers make the pilgrimage to the Shrine of Our Lady of Guadalupe in Des Plaines every year.

It's the largest gathering of its kind outside of Mexico.

Processions made their way here in recent days with opening Mass Wednesday night.

Prayers and celebrations continue throughout the day Thursday.

Two women who started their journey in Logan Square.

"It's pretty cold and very windy," Dina said. "We are doing it as dedication."

"I have been doing it for three years, so I don't think that you get used to it. It's always a different challenge," another woman said.

With wind chills 8 below right now, religious leaders say it's the strength of their faith that's keeping these believers warm.