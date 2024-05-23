Lagunitas' Chicago location moving brewing operations to California this summer

Petaluma-based Lagunitas Brewing Company is about to go global. Heineken International announced that it is buying out the remaining stake of Lagunitas Thursday, in a deal to help propel the craft beer sector globally.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Lagunitas Brewing Company is closing its brewing, packaging and restaurant at its Chicago location this summer, according to a letter sent to employees and obtained by ABC7 Chicago Thursday.

The letter said a small number of employees will remain working in the warehouse at the 1843 S. Washtenaw Ave. location.

The closure is expected Aug. 1, the letter said.

In a news release, the brewery said it plans to move its Chicago brewing operations to Lagunitas' original brew house in Petaluma, California.

The changes will affect 86 employees, some of whom will retain remote roles or relocate to California, the release said.

Others will receive retention incentives to work through the transition, as well as departure packages, including support services and job-placement assistance, the release said.

"We are committed to managing this transition thoughtfully, smoothly and with deep respect for our valued Chicago Lagunitas employees," said Sam Kennedy, a Lagunitas spokesperson.

The release said the changes were prompted by a need to future-proof the organization amid changing tides in the craft beverage industry.

"The transition will allow for a more efficient and flexible supply chain, with a greater focus on innovation and the acceleration of more sustainable brewing practices. Chicago remains a priority market for Lagunitas, and the company will continue servicing the many partner bars, restaurants, and stores in and around Chicagoland with its fresh and high-quality hop-forward IPAs and other brews," according to the news release.

In 2017, Heineken bought the craft beer-maker.

Lagunitas has headquarters in Chicago's Douglass Park neighborhood and Petaluma, California.

The Chicago brewery opened in 2014.

It closed to visitors for an extended amount of time during the COVID pandemic, but had somewhat recently reopened.

