Boil order still in effect for parts of Village of Wonder Lake after bacteria found

WONDER LAKE, Ill. (WLS) -- A boil order was still in effect on Thursday morning for the Village of Wonder Lake.

The order was issued on Monday afternoon after tests showed coliform bacteria was found in the water system.

The village board held an emergency meeting on Wednesday night in McHenry County for those dealing with water issues.

The village said is needs to have two consecutive tests 24 hours apart from one another showing no coliform to be able to lift the notice.

The latest test results showed the bacteria was still present as of Wednesday 3:40 p.m.

"The unexpected presence of coliform bacteria...leads us to suspect the issue might be due to laboratory errors rather than water contamination" the village said on social media.

To verify the theory, the village said they would send sampled to a different lab to compare results.

In the meantime, leaders have distributed cases of water to impacted homes.

The village said east side water systems are not affected, including Stonewater. Only the systems on the west side of the lake are affected.

What is coliform bacteria?

Coliform bacteria are naturally present in the environment, according to the DuPage County Health Department.

However, the presence of the bacteria in water could suggest that potentially harmful fecal bacteria could be present.