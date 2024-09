19 injured in crash involving prisoner transport bus in Lake County, authorities say

At least people were 19 injured Wednesday in a crash involving a prisoner transport bus on Route 120 between Round Lake and Grayslake, police said.

LAKE COUNTY, Ill. (WLS) -- Nineteen people were hurt in a crash involving a prisoner transport bus Wednesday in Lake County, Illinois.

The crash happened around 1 p.m. on Route 120 between Round Lake and Grayslake, authorities said.

Grayslake Police said the bus hit a car that was turning onto Hainesville Road.

All of the prisoners were accounted for, the Lake County Sheriff's Office said.

No further information was immediately available.