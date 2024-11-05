Some Lake County, Indiana absentee ballots have incorrect instructions, officials say

LAKE COUNTY, Ind. (WLS) -- Election officials in Lake County, Indiana, reported an issue with incorrect instructions associated with some absentee ballots.

Officials said incorrect postmark instructions were printed on some of the absentee ballot envelopes.

The wrong instructions said ballots had to be received or postmarked by Election Day and received no later than 12 p.m. 10 days after the election.

Indiana election officials said that's not true; envelopes must be received by 6 p.m. on Election Day or else they will be considered late.

The instructions about ballots received or postmarked by Election Day and received no later than 12 p.m. 10 days after the election apply only to military and overseas voters, according to Indiana election officials.

