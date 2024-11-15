Crews tackle debris cleanup post-Helene in NC town used in the filming of 'Dirty Dancing'

Lake Lure is one of the many towns in western North Carolina heavily damaged by Hurricane Helene.

Lake Lure is one of the many towns in western North Carolina heavily damaged by Hurricane Helene.

Lake Lure is one of the many towns in western North Carolina heavily damaged by Hurricane Helene.

Lake Lure is one of the many towns in western North Carolina heavily damaged by Hurricane Helene.

LAKE LURE, N.C. -- Crews are making major progress in clearing out debris from Hurricane Helene in Lake Lure.

Located about 30 miles east of Asheville, the small town is known for its lake that is in the center and for the Lake Lure Inn, a historic inn where the cast and crew of the 1987 film "Dirty Dancing" stayed during filming.

ABC affiliate WLOS reported that Lake Lure is clear of over 5,500 cubic yards of debris, a total of 407 dump truck loads.

SEE ALSO | In Rutherford County, hope mixes with desperation: 'Like we're being left out'

"I've been amazed to see what the city and now the US Army Corp of Engineers is doing to get debris out of the lake," Dan Bragdon, the executive director for Camp Lurecrest, told WLOS.

The children's summer camp is providing temporary housing for over 500 volunteers who've come to help the town clean up.

Bragdon said at a Lake Lure meeting, officials are hopeful total Lake Lure clean-up would be complete in three weeks.

"I know it's going to be an eyesore for a short amount of time," He told WLOS about the debris. "But I see how fast the progress is happening - the lake's clearing and diminished, which means they're processing it all, and FEMA is doing their work as well."

EDITOR'S NOTE: The featured video is from a previous report.