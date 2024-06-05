Explosion, fire destroys Lake Zurich home on Overhill Drive

The Lake Zurich Fire Department said an explosion destroyed a home on Overhill Drive Tuesday and one resident is unaccounted for.

LAKE ZURICH, Ill. (WLS) -- One resident remains unaccounted for after an explosion destroyed a home in Lake Zurich Tuesday night, the fire department said.

Firefighters received calls about an explosion at 23549 N. Overhill Road at about 8:28 a.m.

Firefighters arrived about six minutes later and found the house was fully engulfed and began working to protect homes to the north and south.

Authorities determined the cause of the fire was an explosion.

All of the neighbors were accounted for but one resident of the house remains unaccounted for, authorities said. It is not known if the person was home at the time.

Authorities said the gas meter was destroyed and crews had to wait for NICOR to dig up the natural gas line to turn the gas off and put out the flames.

Additional crews and water had to be called in since there were no hydrants in the neighborhood, authorities said. The fire was struck out by 11:49 p.m.