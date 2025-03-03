24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
Person of interest in custody after man shot to death in Lakemoor, police say

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Monday, March 3, 2025 1:10AM
LAKEMOOR, Ill. (WLS) -- A person of interest is in custody after a man was fatally shot in the north suburbs on Sunday afternoon, police said.

Lakemoor police officers responded to a report of shots fired in the 100-block of Rand Road, also known as Route 120, just after 1:20 p.m.

There, officers found a man lying in the roadway. The Wauconda Fire Protection District transported the victim to the Northern Illinois Medical Center, where he was later pronounced dead.

Police said a person of interest is in custody, and there is no threat to the public.

The Lakemoor Police Department and the McHenry County Major Investigation Assistance Team are investigating.

Officials did not immediately provide further information about the shooting.

