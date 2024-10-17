24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
Large fire breaks out New Lenox cabinet company

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Thursday, October 17, 2024 5:09PM
Cabinet company on fire in south suburbs
Cabinet company on fire in south suburbsChopper 7 was over the scene of the fire on Thursday at 11:30 p.m.

NEW LENOX, Ill. (WLS) -- A large fire has broken out at a cabinet company in the south suburbs.

Chopper 7 was over the scene about 11:30 a.m., and large flames and heavy smoke could be seen coming from Tri-Star Cabinets & Top Co., located at 1000 S. Cedar Road in New Lenox.

New Lenox police said they are on the scene assisting with road closures, while firefighters battle the large fire.

Officials did not immediately provide any information about possible injuries or how the fire began.

The building appeared to house a warehouse and showroom.

This is a developing story; check back with ABC7 Chicago for updates.

