Officer Krystal Rivera died in friendly fire incident last month

Lawyers announce civil investigation into Chicago police shooting death of Officer Rivera

Family and friends gathered Wednesday for the funeral of fallen Chicago Police Officer Krystal River, who was fatally shot in a Chatham.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Lawyers announced a civil investigation into the police shooting death of Chicago Police Officer Krystal Rivera Wednesday.

The law firm of Romanucci & Blandin is holding a news conference Wednesday afternoon downtown Chicago.

Yolanda Rivera, Krystal Rivera's mother, is a client of the firm, lawyers said.

Lawyers on Wednesday are calling for more information to be released about how Rivera died.

Officer Rivera was laid to rest last Wednesday.

She was a 36-year-old mother and four-year veteran of CPD. Rivera was assigned to the 6th District.

Officer Rivera died in the line of duty on June 5 when investigators said she was unintentionally shot by a fellow officer during a tactical operation in the Chatham neighborhood.