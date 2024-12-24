Lawyers for CPS CEO Pedro Martinez demand that board members stop negotiating new CTU contract

Martinez will head to court on Tuesday to fight the board's decision to fire him.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Attorneys for Chicago Public Schools CEO Pedro Martinez have sent a letter to the Chicago Board of Education, demanding members "cease and desist" from negotiating a new contract with the Chicago Teachers Union.

While the current board, handpicked by Mayor Brandon Johnson, has voted to terminate Martinez's contract, he remains CEO for the time being.

Now, Martinez says, some board members have stepped into the ongoing contract negotiations improperly.

ABC7 has reached out to the board for a response.

