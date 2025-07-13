Learn how to build generational wealth at Maconomics Wealth Summit

Build wealth, expand your network, and step into your financial power, during the three-day Maconomics Wealth Summit in Chicago.

Build wealth, expand your network, and step into your financial power, during the three-day Maconomics Wealth Summit in Chicago.

Build wealth, expand your network, and step into your financial power, during the three-day Maconomics Wealth Summit in Chicago.

Build wealth, expand your network, and step into your financial power, during the three-day Maconomics Wealth Summit in Chicago.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Build wealth, expand your network, and step into your financial power, during a three-day summit in Chicago.

Ross Mac's third annual Maconomics Wealth Summit is kicking off July 18 through July 20 and features major speakers, including Korporate, Jemal the King, SVP of US Bank Sekou Kaalund, The Budgetnista, Hit TV Show "The CHI," Actor Cortez Smith and more.

The weekend will focus on financial empowerment, networking, and philanthropy. It features a powerhouse of speakers, offering you the tools to invest and grow your money into a lasting legacy.

Financial expert and entrepreneur Ross Mac joins visited ABC 7 tell us why you won't want to miss this year's summit.