Cyclist crtically injured in Libertyville car crash, sheriff says

LAKE CO., Ill. (WLS) -- A man was rushed to the hospital after being hit by a car on Saturday, the Lake County Sheriff's Office said.
The crash happened at about at the intersection of West Rockland Road and the Des Plaines River walking trail.
A 33-year-old man from Mundelein was riding his bike northbound on the Des Plaines River Trail when he attempted to cross West Rockland Road.
He was then struck by a westbound Toyota Prius, driven by a 39-year-old man from Gurnee.
The sheriff said the bicyclist was thrown onto the vehicle's front windshield before he fell to the ground.
The bicyclist was transported to a nearby hospital with critical, life-threatening injuries.
The driver of the Toyota, as well as a child passenger, were uninjured.
The Lake County Sheriff's Office Technical Crash Investigations Team continues to investigate the incident.
