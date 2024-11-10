Cyclist crtically injured in Libertyville car crash, sheriff says

LAKE CO., Ill. (WLS) -- A man was rushed to the hospital after being hit by a car on Saturday, the Lake County Sheriff's Office said.

The crash happened at about at the intersection of West Rockland Road and the Des Plaines River walking trail.

A 33-year-old man from Mundelein was riding his bike northbound on the Des Plaines River Trail when he attempted to cross West Rockland Road.

He was then struck by a westbound Toyota Prius, driven by a 39-year-old man from Gurnee.

The sheriff said the bicyclist was thrown onto the vehicle's front windshield before he fell to the ground.

The bicyclist was transported to a nearby hospital with critical, life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the Toyota, as well as a child passenger, were uninjured.

The Lake County Sheriff's Office Technical Crash Investigations Team continues to investigate the incident.

READ ALSO | Bar fight leads to deadly shooting in Wheeling, police say