Life Time shares tips for keeping up with New Year's fitness resolutions

CHICAGO (WLS) -- One of the most popular New Year's Resolutions is to get in shape and improve health. The tricky part is keeping that commitment.

A recent University of Scranton study found only 8% of people achieve their New Year's goals. Nearly half of those resolutions are abandoned by the end of January.

ABC7 was joined in studio Friday by someone with advice on how to stick to those goals and get results. Marika Tobias is a Certified Personal Trainer at Life Time.

She gave advice for people who have tried and failed to keep their New Year's Resolution in the past and what should they be doing differently this year.

