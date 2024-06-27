Teen dies in Lake Michigan, 2 others rescued from water, Wisconsin officials say

A teenager died in Lake Michigan Wednesday night in Oak Creek, Wisconsin. Two other teens were rescued from the water, officials said.

OAK CREEK, Wisc. (WLS) -- A teen has been found dead in Lake Michigan.

The person died in Oak Creek, Wisconsin, which is south of Milwaukee.

Crews responded to reports of three teens in distress Thursday night. Rescuers pulled two from the water, with one in critical condition.

The third teen was later found dead. Their identity was not immediately known.

The victims were all believed to be related, officials said.

No further information was immediately available.

