Lincoln Square construction impacts businesses, spurs conversation for more pedestrian-only areas

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Construction closes a dense block of Lincoln Avenue.

For some, it's been good for business, but it's also presented challenges for others.

Deliveries are getting in, but it took some adjustments.

The construction project along Lincoln Avenue has closed the street at the heart of the neighborhood's business corridor.

Some people on foot now appreciate the open space.

"Overwhelmingly, it's been amazing; I've been spending almost every single day out here working, reading. I've met more of my neighbors in the past seven days than in the five years I've lived in Chicago," said Rony Islam, with the Heart of Lincoln Square Neighbors Association.

For the businesses, the closure is having mixed results.

The Lincoln Square Ravenswood Chamber of Commerce did a survey, and about half of the businesses responded.

It found sales during the street closure, for 13 business, were down. For eight, sales were up. And, for three, it was unchanged.

"It's definitely mixed; you are seeing restaurants that benefited much more than retailers," said Rudy Flores, president and CEO of the Lincoln Square Ravenswood Chamber of Commerce. "Retailers definitely saw a decrease. Even with an increase in sales on the weekend, two or three businesses saw a 50% decrease in their sales."

The owner of Timeless Toys said sales have been down 15%.

"We did have a busy weekend, but the weekdays were dead. It was rainy. And even though there is a lot of parking nearby, people aren't walking over in the rain," Scott Friedland said.

Restaurants like Jerry's Sandwiches were slammed over the weekend, especially with the nice weather.

The staff is preparing for another busy weekend.

"We'll have our running shoes ready. We've already added extra bodies to make sure we are set up for success, but I think it's going to be another busy weekend," floor manager Bonnie Rae Manierre said.

The Chamber will collect more data to see how more pedestrian space could work for businesses and people living in the neighborhood.

The closure is expected to be in place for at least another week.

But the discussion about options for more pedestrian-only spaces for Lincoln Square is ongoing.

