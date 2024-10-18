Lincoln Park bank vandalized with messages appearing connected to Israel-Hamas war

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A bank in Lincoln Park was vandalized early Friday morning with messages appearing connected to the Israel-Hamas war.

The damaged CitiBank is located on North Halsted Street and Armitage Avenue.

Officers discovered it just after midnight, when witnesses waved them down, while on patrol.

The witnesses allegedly saw the vandals break two windows and spray-paint words on the bank, police say.

ABC7 Chicago blurred some profanity that was spray-painted on the building.

As the suspects were running away, officers were able to catch one of them and arrest him.

The 56-year-old man was taken to Illinois Masonic hospital for observation in good condition.

The other two suspects got away, police say.

Area Three detectives are now investigating.

A monument in honor of Abraham Lincoln was vandalized on Monday in Lincoln Park.

