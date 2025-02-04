Community members claim officers could have used non-lethal action, since Timothy Glaze was having a mental health crisis.

Bodycam video shows CPD officers fatally shooting man apparently armed with knife in Little Village

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Community members are expected to speak on Tuesday evening outside of the building where Timothy Glaze was shot and killed by police.

For weeks, they have been calling for answers and accountability from the Chicago Police Department, claiming officers could have used non-lethal action, since Glaze was having a mental health crisis.

The video in the player above is disturbing and may be difficult to watch.

The police body-worn footage begins with officers going through the lobby entrance at Albany Terrace Apartments in Little Village, speaking with a security guard once inside.

"What happened?" a worker can be heard saying in the footage.

"Uh, she's fighting someone with a knife and screwdriver," an officer responded.

"She's fighting someone?" the worker said.

"- that her boyfriend's attacking her," the officer responded.

This all happened after police received at least two frantic calls from Glaze's girlfriend just after 2 a.m. on Jan. 3.

"Move back! Ma'am, I've got a screwdriver in my hand. This man got me in the corner," his girlfriend can be heard saying in a 911 call.

Video shows police taking the elevator and going straight to the apartment.

Officers then quickly back up from who they say was Glaze.

ABC7 froze the video right before officers shot the 58-year-old multiple times.

Video shows what appears to be the knife, police say, Glaze was wielding as he advanced at them.

In a statement from Glaze's family on Tuesday, they said, in part, "Timothy was a son, a brother, a friend, and a human being who deserved compassion and care, especially in his moment of mental distress. Instead, he was met with violence and brutality that took his life in the most horrific way imaginable."

Community members will also hold a prayer vigil in Glaze's memory on Tuesday night.

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability is still investigating the officers' use of force