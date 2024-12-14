Award-winning Chicago jazz artist to perform live holiday concert at Epiphany Center

Looking for a place to listen to live jazz music in Chicago? Artist Baritone is performing at the Epiphany Center for the Arts on Dec. 21.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago's very own award-winning jazz recording artist Baritone returns to the stage with his live jazz ensemble Saturday, Dec. 21 at the Epiphany Center for the Arts, located at 201 S. Ashland Avenue.

Baritone, an award-winning jazz and soul artist, is renowned for his rich, soulful voice and captivating live performances. Drawing inspiration from the iconic singers of the past, he delivers an energetic, family-friendly show that echoes the timeless spirit of jazz. With his commanding stage presence and deep, resonant voice, Baritone has earned widespread acclaim.

A proud alumnus of the Peoples Music School of Chicago, Baritone kicked off his remarkable career with show-stopping performances alongside his dynamic band at Oprah Winfrey & Stedman Graham's "Athletes Against Drugs Celebrity Galas." His debut single "It Should Just Be Me & You" won over the hearts of Chicago stepping DJs, eventually becoming a cherished global stepper's dance classic. Continuing to push boundaries, Baritone's latest single "In the Summertime" from his visionary project "Seasons" has been acknowledged by the Recording Academy with prestigious Grammy Award consideration.

Baritone's stirring tribute to America's civil rights leaders on the Trumpet Awards Red Carpet pre-show in Hollywood, California, left a lasting impact on millions, as he celebrated the 'Warriors of Justice' and paid homage to legendary figures such as creator and founder of the Trumpet Awards and the Trumpet Foundation Xernona Clayton, civil rights leader Rev. Jesse Jackson Sr., and Ambassador Andrew Young at the esteemed Dolby Theatre.

Experience the magic of this live concert with Baritone & his nationally known jazz ensemble at the Epiphany Center for the Arts. This is the perfect start to a great holiday weekend that will fill your heart with joy. You can get ticket at the door or online here.