Hinsdale team eliminated from Little League World Series in loss to team from Staten Island

HINSDALE, Ill. (WLS) -- Our hometown heroes, Hinsdale baseball team, put up an honorable fight against Staten Island Sunday in the Little League World Series.

The video in this story is from a previous report

The 12 and under team was sadly eliminated yesterday after a 4-0 loss.

There was lots of spirit in the dugout, but they never could get the bats going in the tournament.

We're all still very proud of everything they accomplished!