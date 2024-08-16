Hinsdale 12-and-under baseball team playing in first Little League World Series game

A Hinsdale, Illinois 12-and-under team is playing in the 2024 Little League World Series on Friday after winning the Great Lakes Region.

HINSDALE, Ill. (WLS) -- Hinsdale will hit the national spotlight on Friday afternoon.

The 12-and-under baseball team is playing in their first Little League World Series game.

The team will take the diamond later Friday.

The Hinsdale players have not lost a game in three years, and they are hoping to keep the winning streak going.

Going 13-0 this season after winning the Great Lakes Region in a game against the kids from Jasper, Indiana, the Hinsdale players will be in Williamsport to compete in the Little League Baseball World Series.

"I wanted to win this since I was 7, or be here at least, but it would be really cool," said player Dillon Phelan.

ABC7's Ryan Chiaverini caught up with some of the players ahead of their big game.

"It's just like amazing that we could make it this far, and it's a dream since I was a kid," said player Kellan Goodwin.

The team has outscored their opponents 405-25 since they teamed up when they were just 10 years old.

This will be their first time, however, at the World Series.

Receiving a first-round bye, Hinsdale will take on a team from Hawaii, who won their first game on Wednesday.

"It has been amazing, the entire experience. The kids are having so much fun. I think it's finally sinking in for all of us," said Hinsdale Coach Chad Wanless.

"I know that there's a ton of people out there watching and depending on me, but also I get to show the talent that I have in front of everybody and prove that to everybody that I'm a really good baseball player and I can be with everybody," said player Grant Wanless.

The series is a double-elimination tournament played through next weekend. It pits the winner of 10 U.S. regionals against the best of 10 international teams.

Win or lose, their coach says he couldn't be prouder of these young men.

"All we want is for those guys to be proud of how they played, and honestly to make the community and Chicagoland area and the state of Illinois proud of what we're doing out here," Wanless said.

The game will be televised on ESPN Friday at 2 p.m.

A local watch party will be held at Fuller House in Hinsdale.

If they win, they'll play again on Monday.

The Walt Disney Co. is the parent company of ESPN and this ABC station.