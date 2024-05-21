Woman shot in Lockport Township off ventilator, continuing to recover family says

Melissa Robertson, who authorities say was shot by her neighbor John Shadbar, is off of a ventilator and is continuing to recover, her family said.

Melissa Robertson, who authorities say was shot by her neighbor John Shadbar, is off of a ventilator and is continuing to recover, her family said.

Melissa Robertson, who authorities say was shot by her neighbor John Shadbar, is off of a ventilator and is continuing to recover, her family said.

Melissa Robertson, who authorities say was shot by her neighbor John Shadbar, is off of a ventilator and is continuing to recover, her family said.

LOCKPORT TOWNSHIP, Ill. (WLS) -- A mother who was allegedly shot by her neighbor in unincorporated Lockport is making strides toward recovery.

Melissa Robertson's family released a statement to ABC News saying she's off the ventilator and starting to consume clear liquids.

They say she has a very long road to recovery and still faces many surgeries to reconstruct her hand after she was shot earlier this month.

SEE MORE: 5 guns found inside hate crime suspect's wall after he allegedly shot Lockport Township neighbor

John Shadbar, 70, is being held in jail for the shooting and charged with attempted murder and a hate crime.