Man shot to death while getting out of vehicle in Logan Square, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man was shot to death while getting out of his vehicle on the city's Northwest Side early Saturday morning, Chicago police said.

Police said the shooting happened in the Logan Square neighborhood around 2:45 a.m.

A 35-year-old man was inside his vehicle in the 1700-block of North Spaulding Avenue when he started arguing someone, who was also in a vehicle, police said.

Police said the 35-year-old got out of his vehicle, and that's when the other person, a male of an unknown age, took out a gun and fired shots.

The victim, shot in the body, was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The shooter fled the scene.

There is no one in custody, and Area Five detectives are investigating.

Police did not immediately provide further information about the shooting.

