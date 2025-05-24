Man stabbed, critically injured during argument in Logan Square: Chicago police

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man was stabbed during an argument on the city's Northwest Side early Saturday, Chicago police said.

Police said the stabbing happened around midnight in the Logan Square neighborhood's 3700-block of West Armitage Avenue.

A 29-year-old man was arguing with someone when the situation became physical, police said. That person then took out a sharp object and attacked man.

The victim, stabbed in the chest and hand, was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition.

There is no one in custody, and Area Five detectives are investigating.

Police did not immediately provide further information.

