Chef from Trogo Kitchen in Avondale shares Italian Shroomwich recipe on Cooking up a Storm

Lolita Sereleas from Trogo Kitchen near Diversey and Maplewood in Avondale shared their Italian Shroomwich recipe on Cooking up a Storm.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- All this week, ABC7 Chicago is Cooking up a Storm in honor of the Emmy-nominated show "The Bear," streaming on Hulu.

Several local restaurants are the backdrop for scenes in the show.

Lolita Sereleas joined ABC7 Wednesday.

She is the chief flavor officer from Trogo Kitchen and Market near Diversey and Maplewood avenues in Avondale.

She showed Tracy Butler how to make an Italian Shroomwich.

Ingredients

1.5 lbs. mushrooms, cleaned and thinly sliced

4 tbsp. olive oil, divided

1 tsp. black pepper

Salt to taste

1 minced garlic clove or 2 tbsp. garlic olive oil

1/2 tsp. smoked paprika

Splash of balsamic vinegar

1 onion thinly sliced

1 bell pepper sliced

Jus

2 cups mushroom stock (store bought or homemade)

2 tbsp. Italian seasoning

2 tbsp. olive oil (we like garlic infused olive oil)

To serve

Provolone cheese, rolls, giardiniera for serving

Sauté onions and peppers in 1 tbsp. of olive oil until soft. Season with salt and set aside. In the same pan add mushrooms, sear until juice is released and evaporated. When dry, deglaze with balsamic vinegar. Remove from pan and set aside. In the same pan combine all jus ingredients, bring to a boil and simmer until the sauce is reduced. Add the mushrooms and simmer for 5 minutes. Assemble sandwiches by placing provolone slices on bottom half of bread, top with mushrooms, sautéed peppers and onions, and pour a little juice on top half of bread. Top with giardiniera.

